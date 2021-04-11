Traffic gridlocks in city continue to irk commuters

The continuous traffic gridlocks have choked the movement of vehicles in the summer capital here.

The commuters say that on a daily basis they end up wasting hours in traffic jams while commuting between home and office or while visiting any other place.

The commuters said that this Sunday, Srinagar city was no different in context of the traffic mess and at multiple places traffic gridlock choked the city traffic.

Most commuters in Srinagar said that the huge rush of visitors to the city’s tourist places added to the traffic flow which led to more jams.

“Given the known fact that on Sunday’s there is a rush to gardens and parks, there should have been a better management of traffic in place. I had to visit Hazratbal and I found the traffic gridlocks at multiple places,” said Sajid Ahmed, a commuter from Rawalpora. “I think given the huge traffic rush, the Traffic department should have put more men into traffic management. One thinks that if you have a vehicle it will save your time but here in Srinagar it ends up wasting your time. We have to wait in traffic jams for hours and then we cannot find a parking space at most of the places.”

As per the commuters, huge traffic jams were witnessed around Jahangir Chowk area, Batamaloo, Karan Nagar, Residency Road, Dalgate, Rainawari and adjoining areas.

Huge traffic gridlocks were also witnessed around the congested downtown areas like Nowhatta, Saida Kadal and Hazratbal.

The weekly flea market also witnessed huge rush adding to the traffic flow.

The commuters said that small barricades were in place along the City Center due to which vehicle had to take longer routers to reach the destinations.

“We understand that the Traffic department put diversions to streamline traffic. One can understand a few diversions but if you see there are dozens of such diversion across the city. These diversions are for both the private and public transport. We request the authorities to chalk out a well-thought plan to reduce these traffic diversions,” said Ishfaq Ahmed, another commuter.