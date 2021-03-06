Traffic Mess In Ganderbal | Alternate link road opening on Monday: DC

For the better management of traffic in Ganderbal, the district administration has decided to open an alternate link road from Monday.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Deputy Commissioner (DC) GanderbalShafqatIqbal said that the administration had decided to open an alternate road link from District Hospital Ganderbal to Qazi Complex Beehama on Monday.

He said that this diversion from Duderhama would save time of people who travel to Srinagar on a daily basis and would provide a big relief to the commuters.

Iqbal Saturday chaired a meeting to discuss the modalities regarding the opening of the alternate link road.

Officials said that the purpose of the opening of the alternate link road was to streamline traffic in the town, especially from BeehamaChowk to TowheedChowk which often remains congested.

They said that during the meeting it was decided that the road would be opened for one-way traffic on a trial basis from Monday.

The officials said that it was also decided that the vehicles going from DuderhamaChowk to District Hospital would follow the link road towards Qazi Complex Beehama and Check Fatehpora and no vehicle from District Hospital would be allowed to take the alternate road back towards DuderhamaChowk.

During the meeting, DySP Traffic Faheem Ali was directed to deploy traffic personnel on the identified spots to regulate the traffic as per the decided route plan.

The meeting was also attended by the President Municipal Council GanderbalAltaf Ahmad, ASP GanderbalFirozYehya, ARTO GanderbalArif Shah and TehsildarGanderbalMushtaq Ahmad.

Municipal Council Ganderbal President Altaf Ahmad Lone told Greater Kashmir that the 1-km link road was developed by the Municipal Council Ganderbal at a minimum cost by engaging its men and machinery within the bare minimum time.

Meanwhile, DC Ganderbal reviewed the development of the road stretch and gave necessary directions to the President Municipal Council Ganderbal for further development of the road and check possibility of upgrading the road for two-way traffic.