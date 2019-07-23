Traffic movement affected on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after suspicious object found

Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 23, 2019, 11:15 AM

Traffic movement was affected on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on a Tuesday morning after security forces recovered a suspicious object on the strategic road in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports said that a suspicious object was found in Malpora area of Qazigund following which traffic movement was halted for some time.

They said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, a police official said that they have restored the traffic on the road after receiving clearance from the bomb disposal squad. “As such no dangerous material was found on the highway,” he said.

