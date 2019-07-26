Kashmir, Latest News
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: July 26, 2019, 11:24 AM

Traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway suspended after fresh landslides

“We are working day and night to clear the road of the landslides,” he said.
The traffic movement on 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway was yet again suspended on Friday following fresh landslides at few places near Zojila pass.

The highway was reopened on Thursday after an overnight closure after landslides occured at several places on Wednesday evening. However, the road was closed on Friday after fresh landslides.

In-charge Zojila, Captain Shubham Sood of Border Roads Organisation told Greater Kashmir that the road is closed as of now.

Superintendent of police traffic rural Muzafar Ahmed Shah told Greater Kashmir that it will take atleast a day for road clearance because of the major slides.

He said that the traffic will be allowed after assessing the road condition.

