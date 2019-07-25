Traffic on Srinagar-Leh highway suspended due to multiple landslides 

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway was temporarily suspended on Wednesday evening after cloudburst and rains triggered landslides at several places near Zojila Pass.

Reports said hundreds of light and heavy vehicles, mostly trucks, were stranded on both sides of the Pass.

Officer in charge Zojila, Captain Shubham Sood of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) told Greater Kashmir that they have put men and machinery on job to clear the road for traffic and they were working throughout the night.

He said that it will take some time to clear the road as the landslides have occurred at four places near India gate Zojila.

The officer said that the traffic movement on the highway will remain suspended today.

Station House officer police station Sonamarg, Latif Ali said that efforts are on to reopen the road to clear the stranded vehicles.

Reports said nearly 150 passengers mostly tourists who were stranded on the highway were rescued by the police and the BRO personnel.

