Traffic plan notified for Shab-e-Meraj

On the eve of celebrations of Shab-e-Mehraj falling on 12th March-2021 with Friday following on 19th March-2021, Traffic Police City Srinagar has issued an advisory for the smooth flow of traffic in this regard.

In a statement, Traffic Police said it has made elaborate traffic arrangements for smooth flow of traffic coming from different districts of Kashmir and outside carrying devotees to the Holy Shrine at Hazratbal. Following routes have been earmarked for the traffic coming from both North and South Kashmir Valley including Central Districts.

Route Plan

Route Plan for the vehicles carrying devotees from North, South and Central Kashmir is as under:

North Kashmir:

Vehicles coming from North Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shaltang shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine.

Shaltang – Parimpora – Qamarwari – Cement Bridge – Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Alimasjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar – University Parking (Sadrabal side).

South Kashmir:

Vehicles carrying devotees coming from South Kashmir after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:-

Panthachowk – Stone Quarry(Athawajan) – Batwara – Sonwar Bazar – Ram Munshi Bagh- Gupkar – Grand Palace – Zetiyar Ghat – Nishat – Foreshore Road – Habbak Crossing – University Parking (Naseembagh side).

Central Kashmir:

From Budgam:

Vehicles carrying devotees coming from Budgam and adjoining areas shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:-

Hyderpora – Tangpora – Bemina Bye Pass – Bemina Crossing – Qamarwari – Cement Bridge – Noorbagh – Sekidafar – Eidgah – Alimasjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar – University Parking (Sadrabal side)

From Lalchowk:-

Lal Chowk – Srtc Crossing – Ikhwan Chowk – Khanyar Chowk- Bhori Kadal – Rajouri Kadal – Gojwari Chowk – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill Stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar – University Parking (Sadrabal side)

From Ganderbal:-

Nagbal – Zakoora – Habbak – Universityy Parking (Habbak side)

Return Routes:-

North Kashmir:

North bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:

Sir Syed Parking – Aishahibgh Crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora – Dalgate – M.A Road – Budshah Bridge – Jehangir Chowk Flyover – Batmaloo –Mominabad- Tengpora – Bemina Byepass – Parimpora – Shaltang – and onwards.

South Kashmir:

South Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:-

Naseembagh Parking – Habbak Crossing – Foreshore Road – Nishat – Zethiyar Ghat – Gupkar – Ram Munshibagh – Sonwar Bazar – Panthachowk – onwards.

Central Kashmir:

Vehicles bound for Central Kashmir areas on return from Hazratbal Shrine are requested to adopt the following routes:-

FOR BUDGAM:-

Nit – Aishahibagh Crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora – Dalgate – Golf Crossing – Radio Kashmir – Abdullah Bridge – Hatric – Convent Crossing – P/S Rajbagh – Jawharnagar Chowk – Jwharnagar Bund – Rambagh – Barzullah Bridge – Sadder – Hyderpora – onwards.

For Ganderbal:-

Naseembagh Parking – Habbak – Zakoora – Nagbal and onwards.

For Lalchowk:-

Nit Parking – Aishahibagh Crossing – Rainwari – Khanyar – Nowpora Bridge – Khayam Chowk – Dalgate – M.A Road – Lalchowk.

Parking Plan:

Elaborate parking arrangements have been made at available locations around the Hazratbal Shrine: For vehicles from North bound/Central Kashmir vehicles:

Inside University Campus from Sir Syed Gate (SADERBAL SIDE) For vehicles from South Kashmir including Ganderbal:

Inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate (Habbak side).

NIT Parking.

For vehicles generated locally from Rainawari to Hazratbal Shine.

Auqaaf land Parking: This area shall be restricted for official vehicles only.