Traffic police Srinagar notifies route-plan for upcoming Shab-e-Meraj celebrations

Traffic Police City on Wednesday notified a special route plan and parking slots for the upcoming Shab-e-Meraj celebrations at the Hazratbal shrine in Srinagar on March 12 and 19, which are expected to witness a huge rush of devotees.

A communiqué issued by the Traffic Police City Srinagar said that vehicles coming from north Kashmir carrying devotees after reaching Shalteng shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:

Shaltang – Parimpora – Qamarwari – Cement Bridge – Noorbagh –Sekidafar – Eidgah – Alimasjid – Sazgaripora – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar – Mill stop – Molvi stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah –Kanitar– University parking at Sadrabal side.

Vehicles carrying devotees coming from South Kashmir after reaching Panthachowk shall adopt the following route to reach Hazratbal, Shrine:

Panthachowk – Stone quarry(Athawajan) – Batwara – Sonwar Bazar– Ram Munshi Bagh- – Gupkar – Grand Palace – Zetiyar Ghat – Nishat –Foreshore road – Habbak crossing – University parking at Naseembagh, the communiqué said.

As for the vehicles carrying devotees coming from Budgam and adjoining areas, they have been asked to adopt the Hyderpora – Tengpora – Bemina bye pass – Bemina crossing route till Qamarwari from where they will travel as per the route plan framed for vehicles coming from north Kashmir.

Vehicles coming from Lal Chowk – SRTC crossing – Ikhwan Chowk – Khanyar Chowk- Bohri Kadal – Rajouri Kadal – Gojwari Chowk – Hawal – Alamgari Bazar –Mill stop – Molvi Stop (Lal Bazaar) – Botshah Mohallah – Kanitar -University Parking at Sadrabal.

Those coming from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal have been asked to adopt the Nagbal – Zakoora – Habbak – University parking at Habbak.

As for the return route plans, north Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the following routes:

Sir Syed parking – Ashaibagh crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar –Nowpora – Dalgate – M A Road – Budshah Bridge – Jehangir Chowk flyover – Batmaloo –Mominabad- Tengpora – Bemina byepass –Parimpora – Shalteng and onwards.

Likewise, south Kashmir bound vehicles on return from Hazratbal Shrine shall adopt the route plan of Naseembagh parking – Habbak crossing – Foreshore road – Nishat –Zethiyar ghat – Gupkar – Ram Munshibagh – Sonwar Bazar –Panthachowk and onwards.

Vehicles bound for central Kashmir areas on return from Hazratbal Shrine have been asked to adopt the following routes:

For Budgam:

NIT – Ashaibagh crossing – Rainawari – Khanyar – Nowpora –Dalgate – Golf Crossing – Radio Kashmir – Abdullah Bridge – Hatric– Convent crossing – police Station Rajbagh – Jawahar Nagar chowk –Jawahar Nagar bund – Rambagh – Barzullah bridge – Sadder –Hyderpora – onwards.

For Ganderbal:

Naseembagh parking – Habbak – Zakoora – Nagbal and onwards.

For Lal Chowk:

NIT parking – Ashaibagh crossing – Rainwari – Khanyar – Nowpora Bridge – Khayam Chowk – Dalgate – MA road – Lal Chowk.

The Traffic Police communiqué said elaborate parking arrangements have been made at available locations around the Hazratbal Shrine.

For vehicles from north bound/central Kashmir vehicles, the parking slot has been earmarked inside University Campus from Sir Syed Gate from Sadrebal side, for vehicles from south Kashmir including Ganderbal inside Naseem Bagh University Campus through Budshah Gate from Habak side.

NIT parking shall be utilized for vehicles generated locally from Rainawari to Hazratbal Shine while Auqaaf land Parking shall be restricted for official vehicles only, it said.