Kashmir
Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway after 13 hours

Traffic was restored on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar national highway nearly 13 hours after it was closed on Saturday after overnight rain triggered landslides in Ramban district, officials said.

An official of the traffic department said that a heavy landslide hit the highway at Battery Chashma early morning. He said the landslide was triggered by rainfall in the area during past two days.

He said that the debris of the landslide was cleared and the highway was made through for traffic after nearly 13 hours.

