Traffic restored on Krishna Ghati road in Poonch; IED like object defused

Authorities on Tuesday morning restored the traffic movement on Krishna Ghati (KG) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir after Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) defused suspicious object like IED in the area.

On Monday evening, the Security forces had found a steel box with wire system lying near a culvert at KG Top road, following which road was closed for traffic since yesterday.

Today morning, the BDS destroyed the device without causing any damage and restored traffic movement in the area, a local news gathering agency GNS reported.

