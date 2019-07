The traffic movement on Srinagar-Leh highway was restored on Thursday after an overnight closure caused by landslides triggered by heavy rains at few places near Zojila Pass.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the landslides were cleared from the highway following which traffic movement was restored.

The highway was blocked by landslides and mudslides at several places on the highway last evening.