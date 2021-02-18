Tragic: After wife, son's death, man injured in north Kashmir fire incident succumbs; toll 4

Days after his wife and son died, a north Kashmir man succumbed to the serious burn injuries the trio suffered in a fire incident earlier this month, taking the death toll in the accident to four, officials said on Thursday.

As per news agency GNS, five persons, including three members of the family, had suffered injuries in the fire incident at Sultandaki area of Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on February 7.

The injured persons included Sajid Ahmad, Abdul Rasheed Khan, Roshi Begum, Wahid Ahmad and Mafad Ahmad. Sajid Ahmad died earlier while Wahid Ahmad succumbed to injuries at a Srinagar hospital on February 14, officials said.

Wahid’s mother, Roshi Begum lost the battle for the life on Tuesday while her husband, Abdul Rasheed Khan succumbed today at a Srinagar hospital, they added.