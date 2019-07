Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Train crushed a 40-year-old woman to death in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday, reports said.

Zamrooda Akhtar, wife of Shabir Ahmad Bhat of Verinag, was hit by a train near Levdoora area of the district.

Also Read | Srinagar Draft Master Plan to be finalised soon: SDA

Quoting a police official, a report said that a case has been registered into the incident.