Train service suspended in Kashmir

The strike call was issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killings of 18 Kashmiris in past three days.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Publish Date: Nov 26 2018 11:04AM | Updated Date: Nov 26 2018 11:04AM
Train service was again suspended on Monday in Kashmir valley where separatists have called for a strike today against civilian and militant killings during the past one week.

'We have again suspended all train runs in the Kashmir valley following a fresh advisory from police last night, a senior railway official was quoted as saying by UNI news agency.

He said no train will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region. 

The official said train service will also remained suspended on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir.

The strike call was issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killings of 18 Kashmiris in past three days.

 
