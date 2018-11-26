Train service suspended in Kashmir

GK Web Desk



Train service was again suspended on Monday in Kashmir valley where separatists have called for a strike today against civilian and militant killings during the past one week.



'We have again suspended all train runs in the Kashmir valley following a fresh advisory from police last night, a senior railway official was quoted as saying by UNI news agency.

He said no train will chug on Budgam-Srinagar-Anantnag-Qazigund in south Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu region.



The official said train service will also remained suspended on Srinagar-Badgam-Baramulla in north Kashmir.



The strike call was issued by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) against the killings of 18 Kashmiris in past three days.







