Train services remained suspended in south Kashmir for the second day on Saturday in view of militant killings in Awantipora yesterday.

However, train service between Baramulla in north Kashmir and Budgam in central Kashmir was running as per schedule.

An official said the service was suspended yesterday as a precautionary measure soon after a gunfight broke out in Awantipora that left two militants dead.