Train services in Kashmir valley will remain suspended tomorrow on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and the day after, railway authorities said today.

An official said the service would remain suspended on June 5 and 6 between Banihal and Baramulla.

“Due to apprehension, threat of damage to railway property and assets, in view of past incidents during Eid ul Fitr 2018, train services shall be suspended on June 5 and 6,” read a statement.