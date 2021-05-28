Training for health care workers begins in Bandipora, Pulwama

Under the aegis of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, ‘Training of Trainers’, a training program for health care workers for Covid management started in Bandipora and Pulwama on Friday which is aimed at containment of Covid.

A spokesperson of Directorate of Health Services Kashmir said the training program has been started at Bandipora and Pulwama and it was inaugurated by the respective Chief Medical Officers in both the districts.

In Bandipora it was inaugurated by CMO, Dr Bashir Ahmad Khan and in Pulwama it was inaugurated by CMO, Dr Haseena Mir.

“The unique training module has been started in order to increase the skills and quality of healthcare workers dealing with Covid management in hospitals across Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Pertinently, on Thursday the training program for divisional level was inaugurated by the Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo in presence of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Director Health Services Kashmir and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar at JLNM hospital Srinagar.

The DHSK has created the module of training for medical officers, nodal officers of Covid, paramedical staff, basic health workers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers where they will be trained for basic and advanced management of Covid-19.

Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmed Rather said the aim of the program is to prepare the manpower and train them to contain the possible third wave.

“This endeavour will also facilitate home isolated patients who don’t have a proper isolation room with a bed and attached washroom,” he said.

The director said training are important for containment of Covid.

DHSK has geared up efforts at all levels including capacity building of service providers right from specialists to frontline workers on various aspects necessary for containment and effective management of Covid in urban and rural areas.

“The training is a step towards the implementation of this strategy, the training shall be conducted in all the districts across Kashmir division,” he said.

The director said two teams of experts have been constituted to conduct training of trainers at district level- two districts in one day.

The training program stressed on infection prevention and control measures in Covid care facilities, bio-medical waste management, use of PPE, awareness regarding nutrition, basics of Covid and identification of early warning signs and referral and community engagement.

It also focuses on rational use of oxygen in Covid facilities, use of pulse oximeter, concentrator, oxygen cylinders, infrared thermometer, preparedness regarding management of Covid in paediatric age group, Mucormycosis and Covid and tackling of mental health issues.