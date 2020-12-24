Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 12:15 AM

Training programme for doctors held

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: December 25, 2020, 12:15 AM

To enhance the skills and competencies of doctors in the management of trauma, a day long training program was today conducted at the Regional Institute of Health and Family Welfare Dhobiwan, Tangmarg.

According to a statement, the program was attended by doctors working in the peripheral hospitals of Kashmir division and doctors working with the CRPF and Medical Colleges.

The training covered Basic Life Support (BLS) and Management of Trauma.

The concluding ceremony was presided over by Dr Samir Mattoo, Director Health Services Kashmir (DSHK), who welcomed and interacted with the participants. He stressed on the importance of upgrading the skills of health workforce for improved outcomes.

He instructed the Principal RIHFW to organise more such programmes so that this vital aspect of health delivery system is enhanced.

