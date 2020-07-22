Training programme on NGDRS, e-Stamping commences

A three-day training programme on National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS) and e-Stamping started at DC Office Srinagar today.

The training programme is being conducted through video conferencing and coordinated by Additional Inspector General Registration (AIGR), Kashmir, Gulzar Ahmad at Srinagar, while Tehsildar Head Quarter in the office of Inspector General Registration, Rafiq Ahmad Jaral coordinated it at Jammu.

AIGR Kashmir Gulzar Ahmad said the training programme is aimed at enhancing the capacities of the human resource of Registration Department for digital registration of properties and to facilitate the people in a more transparent and expeditious manner in the registration process of their properties.

He said that similar training programmes have also been conducted earlier which proved very beneficial for the officers and officials of the department for switching over to on line registration of properties.

As part of the programme, experts from Stock Holding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL) and Department of Registration imparted necessary training to the Registrars and Sub Registrars of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts from Jammu. They shared all inputs and skills required for use of Information Technology in Digital registration of properties in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. They also highlighted the role of e-Stamping for online registration of properties.

During the training programme various queries and concerns raised by the trainees were properly responded by the experts.

Pertinently, Registrars of remaining districts of the valley will attend the training programme during next two days who shall subsequently train the Sub Registrars of their districts on NGDRS and e-Stamping.