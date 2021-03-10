Kashmir
GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:13 AM

Training programme on PFMS held at Shopian

GK News Network
Shopian,
UPDATED: March 11, 2021, 1:13 AM
Photo by J&K Information Department

Awareness cum training programme on Public Finance Management System (PFMS) was today organized by District Administration Shopian for the Government Departments and executing agencies associated with the implementation of Border Areas Development Plan (BADP).

The staff of various departments participated in the training programme held as per the directions of the Planning Development and Monitoring Department. The training was imparted to the participants by the officials of PFMS State Directorate J&K, office of the Controller General of Accounts, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

During the training doubts were cleared by the experts. The PFMS shall enable the officers/DDOs to manage all the financial transactions online and bring transparency in implementation of BADP Scheme. Assistant Director Planning, Block Manager, NRLM and other officers and officials were present.

