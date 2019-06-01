Tral gunfight: Slain militants were affiliated with JeM, says police

The two militants killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday were affiliated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), police said today.

A police spokesman identified the slain as Yawar Ahmad Najar of Darganie Gund Tral. “From the incriminating materials recovered from the site of encounter the other militant has been identified as foreigner codenamed Umar from Pakistan,” he said.

Both the slain, as per police records, were affiliated with proscribed outfit JeM and were wanted by law for their complicity in attack on security establishments and civilian atrocities, said the spokesman.

“As per the records available with police, they were involved in series of attacks in Tral and Awantipora area including killing of civilian at Reshipora Tral on 18 March 2019, firing on Security Forces at Zaji Kurd Lalpora forests on 07 April 2019, attack on Security Forces at Sofigund Forest on 09 April 2019, attack on civilian at Nowpora Awantipora on 29 March 2019, IED explosion at Amlar Tral road during the intervening night of 02/03 March 2019.”

Incriminating material including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. All these materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and to probe their complicity in other crimes, he said.