Tral village faces water shortage

Residents of Hari Parigam village of this town in Pulwama district are facing acute shortage of drinking water for the past three months.

According to locals, every year the water scarcity turns acute during the summer months.

Residents from Dar Mohallah, Teng Mohallah and Ahangar Mohallah complained they have been facing the water shortage problem for many years.

They said the supply lines were running dry for the past several months. “We have to fetch water for drinking, cooking and other purposes from the nearby villages,” said a local. “In summers when the demand for water goes up, we are made to suffer. We have repeatedly requested the officials to resolve the problem but there has been no response from their side.”

Assistant Executive Engineer, PHE, Awantipira JS Bali said the department has prepared a proposal for a water supply scheme for the village.

“But we are facing land issue. As soon as the issue is sorted out we will start work on the scheme,” he said.