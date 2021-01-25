Transformer in Kupwara village damaged third time in a month

In the last month, transformer of NajarMohallah in Langate village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district has got damaged thrice, leaving many households under darkness in this harsh winter.

The locals said that they had been repeatedly demanding upgradation of transformer as it gets damaged every now and then and accused the concerned authorities of not paying heed to their repeated pleas.

Altaf Ahmad, a local, said that the village has 63-KV transformer that gets damaged over and again.

“In the past month, the transformer got damaged on three occasions yet the authorities failed to upgrade it,” he said. The locals said that the concerned PDD officials had been several times informed about the issue but failed to take any necessary steps to resolve the problem the people were facing.

Executive Engineer, Power Development Department (PDD) Handwara said that the transformers get damaged due to usage of excessive electric gadgets. He said, now that the issue had been brought to his notice, he would personally look into the matter.