Transit Accommodations For Kashmiri Migrant Employees | Govt committee to auction 13 structures at Baramulla

The government has constituted an auction committee to auction 13 structures at Fatehpora, Baramulla for the Kashmiri migrant employees.

With this the government is stepping its effort for the construction of transit accommodation for the Kashmiri migrant employees.

The auction committee would comprise seven members including Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla, Superintending Engineer R&B Division Baramulla, Chief Accounts Officer, Office of Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Executive Engineer R&B Division Baramulla, Divisional Forest Officer, Social Forestry Baramulla, District Mineral Officer Baramulla and Assistant Accounts Officer R&B Division Baramulla.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of auction committee for auction of 13 structures for facilitation of construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees at FatehporaBaramulla (I&FC Colony Baramulla),” reads the government order No 38-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 18 January 2021.

The Baramulla district administration last year earmarked this 40 kanal land belonging to Irrigation and Flood Control Division at FatehporaKhawjabaghBaramulla for the construction of transit accommodation for the Kashmiri migrant employees.

The identified land is located in the heart of the town and within its municipal limits. Several quarters of I&FC Baramulla are also situated there that had suffered massive damage during 2005 earthquake and were declared unsafe for living.

These structures would now be auctioned and after its demolition, a transit accommodation would be constructed for the Kashmiri migrant employees.

Earlier, the civil society members of Baramulla town had pitched for the use of this land for the construction of all district administration departments under one roof as town is landlocked and has scarcity of land within the municipal limits compared to its neighbouring towns.