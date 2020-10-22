Kashmir, Today's Paper
UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 11:36 PM

Transparent recruitment process in place in J&K: Advisor Khan

UPDATED: October 22, 2020, 11:36 PM

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan, today said that the government of Jammu and Kashmir has put in place a transparent mechanism for recruitments in Jammu and Kashmir for which any job aspirant has to follow the procedure in order to enter into the government services.

The Advisor stated this during his weekly public grievances redress camp held here at Lieutenant Governor’s Grievance Cell, Church Lane, Sonawar.

Over 90 public deputations and individuals hailing from different areas of Kashmir and Jammu divisions met with the Advisor and projected their problems, grievances regarding civic amenities, education, road connectivity, health etc with the Advisor and sought his intervention in redressal of the same.

A deputation of International GujjarMahasabha demanded establishment of SBI branch at Maidanpora village of Lolab area.

Another deputation of specially abled persons raised several issue which inter alia included schools for blind children, three-wheeler scooties besides enhancement of monthly allowance.

Likewise, a deputation of NIS Community Coaches demanded regularization of their services in the Department of Youth Services & Sports and release of their pending wages.

A deputation from Kanihama village of Budgam demanded repairing of roads in their area. Another deputation of the All Tribal Coordination Committee from Anantnag raised several developmental issues before the Advisor.

Others issues raised during the camp included issues pertaining to Power sector, Education, PHE and Irrigation, Health, Industries and Information departments,  up gradation of roads, drains, land encroachment issues besides several issues pertaining to Social Welfare Department like ICDS, old age  and disability pension.

