Transport Fee Collection | FFRC seeks vehicle details; bank, insurance, tax receipts from private schools

The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) for private schools has directed the private schools to submit the documents of their school transport to justify the genuineness of charging transport fee for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic year.

The move comes days after Greater Kashmir reported about the delay by the government for taking a decision about the collection of transport fee by private school during the 2019 lockdown and COVID-19 lockdown months.

The committee has issued a notice and directed all the private schools to submit the supportive documents to ascertain the genuineness of the information submitted by the private schools and to enable the committee to take final decision about charging of transport fee for the lockdown period.

The documents sought by the committee include receipts of insurance, taxes, bank interest and fee received from the students.

The schools have also been directed to submit pay roll of the employees (drivers and conductors) who were on rolls during the lockdown period along with their contact details.

“The schools will also submit the copies of registration certificates of the vehicles owned, number of students availing the bus facility, bank statements and other supportive documents as well,” the notice reads.

A notice issued by the administrative officer of the FFRC states that the committee received several representations from the stakeholders regarding the charging of transport fee by the private schools during the lockdown period.

It reads that a notice was earlier issued to all the private schools of J&K with the direction to submit information to the FFRC as enumerated in the notice.

It states that the committee received information from various private schools either through email or in person and the process was still going on.

The committee in its notice had further stated that after examining the information and the data submitted by the private schools, it was observed that majority of the schools had submitted information without any evidence or proof to substantiate the genuineness of the information.

“In absence of proof and evidence in support of the data submitted by the private schools, the committee may not be in a position to decide the matter in a just and proper manner,” the notice reads.

The School Education Department in May last year directed the private schools to collect only tuition fee from the students on a monthly basis for the lockdown period (2019 and 2020) while the decision about charging of transport fee would be taken later.