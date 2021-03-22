Transport fee issue to be resolved soon

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Aijaz Assad today held a meeting with Private schools association regarding long pending controversial issue of collection of transportation fee for the COVID lock down period.

Citing their recurrent expenses the private schools have been urging the parents to pay the transportation fee for the lockdown period. On the other hand, the parents of the students of these schools have been however resisting the orders from the schools saying when students didn’t use the schools transportation how can they pay such kind of charge.

In a statement to Gulistan News DM said that school association has agreed not to charge the fees if their certain demands are met which include relaxation to Token Tax, Insurance and other basic codal formalities.

DC Srinagar Aijaz Assad said that he will take up the matter with the concerned department and there will be a resolution to the issue soon.

Prior to the opening of schools the issue had blown out of proportion after the private schools decided not to ply their buses and other vehicles. Later after the intervention of government the schools agreed to conditionally operate their transport fleet. According to private schools in the absence of collection of transport charges number of schools will have to face huge financial burden.