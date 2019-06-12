Transporters' strike affects normal life in Kashmir

Also Read | Irfan Pathan becomes 1st Indian to be part of CPL players' draft

Normal life was affected in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday due to a strike call issued by the transporters association against the imposition of taxes.

Also Read | Regional languages must be given respect: Mamata

Reports said that students and employees had to face a difficult time in reaching their respective schools and offices on time.

Also Read | Security experts suggest changes in surrender policy for local militants

All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Association had issued the ‘Chakka Jam’ strike in protest against non-issuance of fitness certificates to commercial vehicles by State Transport Department and levying of toll tax.

The Association spearheading the agitation said that apart from Transporters’ Bodies in Jammu those in Kashmir and Ladakh have also decided to join the strike.