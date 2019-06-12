Kashmir
Transporters' strike affects normal life in Kashmir

All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Association had issued the ‘Chakka Jam’ strike in protest against non-issuance of fitness certificates to commercial vehicles by State Transport Department and levying of toll tax.
Normal life was affected in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday due to a strike call issued by the transporters association against the imposition of taxes.

Reports said that students and employees had to face a difficult time in reaching their respective schools and offices on time.

All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters Association had issued the ‘Chakka Jam’ strike in protest against non-issuance of fitness certificates to commercial vehicles by State Transport Department and levying of toll tax.

The Association spearheading the agitation said that apart from Transporters’ Bodies in Jammu those in Kashmir and Ladakh have also decided to join the strike.

