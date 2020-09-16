Trap case: ACB produces charge sheet against former BDO Sopore

Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday produced charge sheet against former Block Development Officer, (BDO) Sopore, Ab. Rashid Ahanger, in the court of special judge Anti Corruption Baramulla.

According to statement issue here, the ACB spokesperson said that the instant case was registered against Ahanger, the then Block Development Officer Sopore, who was caught red handed by ACB while accepting bribe of Rs. 2000 from a daily rated worker for release of his wages in his office on 22-05-2019. The accused was arrested on spot and was subsequently released on bail by the orders of Court of Special Judge Anti Corruption Baramulla. During investigation it has been proved that the accused official has put demand of money several times from the daily rated wager for release of his wages.