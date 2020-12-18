Trauma hospital Kangan faces dearth of facilities

The healthcare at the Trauma Hospital Kangan in Ganderbal is suffering due to non-availability of staff and outdated infrastructure.

The hospital officials said that the facility’s Out Patient Department (OPD) receives nearly 300 to 400 patients every day including the referrals from the primary health centres here. They said that due to limited staff, the patients, at times, have to suffer.

The hospital officials said 33 posts of doctors, paramedic staff and technical staff were vacant against the sanctioned 95 posts. They said that the posts of specialists in different departments, posts of junior nurses, junior laboratory technicians, junior pharmacists, junior theatre technicians, anesthesia assistants and nursing orderlies were also vacant in the hospital.

The locals said that though the hospital was constructed with aim to provide best medicare treatment to the people, it did not serve the purpose. “Due to heavy rush and dearth of staff, patients have to wait hours for their health checkups,” Abdul Hamid, a patient at Trauma Hospital Kangan said.

The hospital officials said that only one specialist doctor is posted in almost every department. “Whenever the doctor has to attend theatre or is on a leave, patients including emergency services get badly affected,” they said.

“I am suffering from glaucoma for the last 12 years for which my doctor has advised to check my eye pressure in case of any complications. On Wednesday, I went to the Trauma Hospital Kangan to see the ophthalmologist to check my eye pressure. However on visiting the OPD, I was told that the doctor is busy attending a patient in theatre and an assistant present there asked me to come after two days for the check up,” Abdul Majeed, a patient from HariporaKangan told Greater Kashmir. He said after leaving the Trauma Hospital Kangan, he went to District Hospital Ganderbal where he was also told the “same story”. “We were forced to move Srinagar in emergency for an eye pressure check up,” Majeed said. “This is the sorry state of healthcare system in Ganderbal district.”

The locals demand that each department should have at least two specialists to take care of the emergency and OPD. They said that only one doctor was available during night to attend emergency cases. The hospital is also without the Computerized Tomography (CT) scan, forcing the doctors to refer the stroke and trauma patients to Srinagar. The hospital also faces dearth of nursing staff.

Medical Superintendent Trauma Hospital Kangan, Dr Salma said, “We try to provide best medicare facilities to patients with all the available resources.”