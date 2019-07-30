Kashmir, Today's Paper
Tread carefully on Kashmir: G M Wani

Noted political scientist, Gull Mohammad Wani, Tuesday endorsed Dr Karan Sigh’s statement that the central government needs to tread carefully on Kashmir.

In a statement, Wani said, “There is lot of anxiety and growing suspicion among different sections of society. The fact is that constitutional arrangements are based upon trust and if trust goes, nothing remains.” He urged the Narendra Modi-led central government to speak out on Jammu and Kashmir-related matters and address the concerns of the people.

