Treat PRCs as domicile certificates for jobs: Vakil to Government

Senior Peoples Conference leader, Abdul Gani Vakil Friday asked the government to come clear about its recent announcement of 10,000 jobs in J&K.

In a statement, Vakil asked the Lt Governor-led administration to speed up the process of recruitment and clear the ambiguity on the job notification as nothing has been done so far in this direction after the announcement.

“Unemployed youth are eagerly waiting for the recruitment process,” Vakil said. “Only recruitments announcements are made and nothing happens on the ground. The previous Governor of J&K Satya Pal Malik also made announcement but at the end these announcements proved to be fake promises,” Vakil said.

He stressed the PRCs issued by the erstwhile state governments of J&K should be treated as Domicile Certificates. “The government should not put people in trouble who are already facing hardships due to COVID19 lockdown,” Vakil said.

“Why do you want everyone to apply for the new domicile certificates when all the youth of J&K in the age group of above 18 years possess the PRC?” Vakil said. “Those who don’t have the PRC should be asked to apply under the new norms. But those who already have the PRC should not be asked to apply for the new domiciles certificate.”

He said the candidates who possess the PRCs should not be asked to apply for the new Domicile Certificate when J&K is in the middle of the pandemic.