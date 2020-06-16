Kashmir, Latest News
Trekker from Srinagar goes missing from Gangabal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal

The missing youth was part of a five-member trekking group
Gangabal lake in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. File photo/Wikipedia/Mehrajmir13
Gangabal lake in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. File photo/Wikipedia/Mehrajmir13

A youth from Srinagar who was part of a trekking group has gone missing from Gangabal area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, reports said Tuesday.

They said that a group of five youth went for trekking to Gangabal lake in Ganderbal district on Sunday morning and were supposed to return home in the evening. While four of the members returned home, one among them, identified as Hilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bemina Srinagar went missing.

A family member of the missing youth said they have approached the police station Kangan and lodged a missing report. 

A senior police official told Greater Kashmir that a police party has been deputed to the area to trace the missing youth.

“Just to inform that an 8 member  JKMHC team has started search for the missing man on Butshree since 4 am today, this is to supplement the efforts of the district administration. let’s all pray for safety and well-being of Mr hilal,” tweeted director industries Mahmood Shah, who is also president Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club (JKMHC).

