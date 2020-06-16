Trekker goes missing from Gangabal

A youth from Srinagar who was part of a trekking group has gone missing from Gangabal area of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, sources said Tuesday.

They said that the group comprising five persons had gone for trekking to Gangabal Lake in Ganderbal district on Sunday morning. “They were supposed to return home by the evening. While four of them returned, one identified as Hilal Ahmed Dar, a resident of Bemina Srinagar went missing,” they said.

A family member of the missing youth said they approached police station Kangan and lodged a missing report.

Meanwhile, police, members of JKMHC along with some locals have reached Gangbal area to trace the missing youth.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal said that he along with his team was on the job to trace the missing youth. “Thus far his whereabouts is not known,” the SSP told Greater Kashmir on Tuesday evening. He said a team of around thirty people is searching for the missing youth.

Meanwhile, Director Industries Mahmood Shah, who is also president Jammu and Kashmir Mountaineering and Hiking Club (JKMHC) tweeted: “Just to inform that an 8 member JKMHC team has started search for the missing man on Butshree since 4 am today, this is to supplement the efforts of the district administration. Let’s all pray for safety and well-being of Mr Hilal.”