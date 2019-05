National Conference leader Salman Sagar on Thursday said that the people wanted his party to lead the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sagar made the remark as NC led from all three seats in Kashmir valley.

While the party president Farooq Abdullah took an unassailable lead from Srinagar, Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi were also leading from Baramulla and Anantnag seats respectively.