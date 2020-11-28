Tributes paid to literary icon late Assad-ullah Afaqi

Glowing tributes were paid to noted poet and writer, Baba Assad-ullahAfaqi on his 7th death anniversary in an online cultural event.

According to a statement, the programme was organized by Kashmir Market Adab-wo-Sahafat, Chrar-e-Sharif in coordination with Life Foundation. The programme was presided over by Head Markazi Noor, Kashmir University, Professor G N Khakhi. Professor Bashar Bashir was the chief guest whereas prominent poet Ghulam Hassan Talib was guest of honour on the occasion.

Prof Khakhi while paying tributes to late Afaqi assured that Markazi Noor, Kashmir University will leave no stone unturned to unravel the life and contribution of Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA).

In his tribute, Prof Bashar Bashir eulogised the contribution of late Afaqi in unfolding the multifaceted dimensions of the life of Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA). He said Afaqi in his literary works emphasised how Sheikh-ul-Alam (RA) used poetry as a vehicle to spread the word of Allah to common masses in their own language and tone. “His indepth study on ShekhulAlam (RA) and his life would provide guidance to the researcher scholars for a long time,” he said.