Troops fully prepared for all security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir: Army Chief

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Saturday said that troops were fully prepared to meet all security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir.

Accompanied by Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, the Army Chief visited troops in the Akhnoor Sector.

General Rawat was briefed and updated by Lieutenant General Paramjit Singh, General Officer Commanding 16 Corps and commanders on ground.

“Army chief reviewed the preparations to respond to cease fire violations, counter infiltration grid and preparation to deal with provocations by enemy on the Line of Control (LOC) and International Border (IB),” said Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand, Jammu based defence spokesperson.

The army chief was also briefed on infusion of technology with operational techniques and integration of force multipliers, which has increased capabilities manifold.

“Interacting with the soldiers and commended them for selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism,” the spokesperson said, adding, “General officer also appreciated synergy between Jammu and Kashmir Police, Civil Administration, Border Security Force and the Army.”