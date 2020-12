A truck was destroyed in a mysterious fire incident in Drass area of Kargil district on Thursday.

A truck parked near Batra Drass along the Srinagar-Kargil highway caught fire, resulting in complete damage to it.

Some drivers tried to douse the fire but were not able to.

The driver who hails from Himachal Pradesh said that the flames emanated from the truck (PB13B-J8413) abruptly and the fire destroyed the truck completely.