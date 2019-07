In a freak mishap around midnight, the helper of a driver was killed after he was run over by his truck while he was replacing its tyre in Chanderkoot area of Banihal.

Reports said that Fayaz Zaman (22) Pf Busgam Baramulla was replacing the tyre of the truck near Jaiswal bridge when another speeding truck hit it from the rear.

They said that the same tyre he was replacing ran over him, leading to his instant death.