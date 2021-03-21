'True brotherhood': Muslims perform last rites of Kashmiri Pandit in Ganderbal

Withholding the age-old communal harmony in Kashmir, Muslim residents in Wussan village of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district performed the last rites of a Kashmiri Pandit man, who died on Sunday .

The deceased, Radha Krishan Ji was among few other families from his community living in the Muslim majority area while majority of the members of the ethnic community fled from the valley in the wake of militancy that erupted in the early 90s.

The last rites of the deceased were performed by the local Muslims, who mourned his death as one of their own. He was cremated at his ancestral native village Wussan.

Sheikh Bashir, a local told Greater Kashmir that they shouldered Krishan Ji’s coffin and arranged for the wood for his cremation saying, “It feels like we have lost one of our own”.

“It was a true brotherhood among us and I used to take suggestions from him on many occasions,” Bashir said.