'Tulip garden to be opened early this year'

The Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, today said that taking into account the improvement in weather conditions the department is contemplating to throw the tulip garden open for tourists ahead of its schedule and a decision on the same will be taken shortly.

He was speaking at a meeting to review the status of ongoing works to be completed by the end of this March besides physical and financial status of CSS VizMIDH , RKVY and ATMA programmes and Capex plan 2020 2021 at an officer meeting held here in civil secretariat.

Director Floriculture Kashmir, Farooq Ahmed Rather, Duty Director Kashmir, Duty Director Planning, Duty Director Central, Executive Engineer besides all district floriculture officers were present on the occasion.

Sheikh Fayaz stressed to complete all the projects within stipulated time. He urged upon the officers to ensure proper maintenance of gardens and parks in view of the ensuing tourism season. He asked the officials to explore new opportunities in the floriculture sector to attract tourists and to bring new avenues of employment opportunities for educated youth in this sector.

The 8 days tourist festival to be organized in tulip garden in collaboration with the tourism department in order to attract tourists also came-up for discussion in the meeting.

Earlier, the Director Floriculture briefed the meeting about the measures taken to tackle the expected heavy rush of the tourists during the coming season and the measures taken for the maintenance of gardens and parks across the Valley.