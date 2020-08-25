Kashmir, Today's Paper
Tulmulla-Sehpora road in shambles

The road connecting Tulmulla with Sehpora in this district is in dilapidated condition, giving tough time to the commuters.

Locals said the entire road stretch was dotted with potholes. “A mere shower turns the road into cesspool, making it out of bounds for people living in the area as well as commuters who take this route on daily basis to reach their respective destinations,” they said.

A local, Bilal Ahmed Bhat said they have time and again taken up the matter with authorities concerned to repair the road, but to no avail.

The locals urged the Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal to issues directions to the department concerned for repairing the road.

