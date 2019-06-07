Kashmir
Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2019, 4:20 PM

Twitter restores Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps' handle after suspending it

Press Trust of India
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: June 7, 2019, 4:20 PM

The Twitter handle of the Army’s Srinagar-based Chinar Corps was Thursday suspended by the social media giant, but restored on Friday, an official said.

The Twitter verified the handle and added back its followers, the Army official said.

Trending News

ECI to announce J&K poll schedule after Amarnath Yatra

Eid-ul-Fitr today

Funding Case: NIA takes custody of Masarat, Shah, Aasiya

Security agencies prepare list of top 10 militants

The official said it was unclear as to why the official account of the Army’s Srinagar-based headquarters was suspended.

“We contacted the Twitter and the handle was verified and restored. Its followers have also been added back,” the official said.

The Chinar Corps — also known as 15 Corps oversees anti-militancy operations on the Line of Control (LoC) and hinterland in the Kashmir valley.

Latest News

Advisor Kumar chairs meet to discuss security, other arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Will receive PM Modi with black flags: Kashmir legislator Rasheed

Denying permission to hold State Flag Day tantamount to disrespecting Constitution: Er Rasheed

Additional Secretary Home meets Governor Satya Pal Malik

Qureshi writes to Jaishankar; offers talks on 'all important matters'

“#ChinarCorps Twitter handle is fully functional & verified now. Thank you all for the constant support, encouragement & suggestions. #MissionPeaceKashmir #AwaamArmyConnect #TerrorismFreeKashmir @adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @Whiteknight_IA @easterncomd,” the handle put out in a tweet after it was restored and verified.

Tagged in ,
Related News