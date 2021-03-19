Twitter seeks public opinion about world leaders

Twitter has sought public opinion on whether world leaders should be subject to the same set of rules as others on the microblogging platform and appropriate enforcement action in case of violation of norms by them.

Twitter said it is “reviewing” approach to world leaders as it wants its policies to remain relevant to the ever-changing nature of political discourse on the platform, and protect the health of the public conversation.

“Generally, we want to hear from the public on whether or not they believe world leaders should be subject to the same rules as others on Twitter. And, should a world leader violate a rule, what type of enforcement action is appropriate,” the microblogging platform said in a blogpost.