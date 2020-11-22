Twitterati Demand Pulling Down Thermal Wear Ad Portraying Kashmiris in 'bad light'

A leading brand in hosiery has drawn severe criticism from netizens for portraying Kashmiris in a bad light in an advertisement for thermal wear featuring Bollywood actor and host Manish Paul.

Several netizens have taken to Twitter to express their outrage for portraying Kashmiris as “thieves” and demanded that the advertisement promoting ‘Dollar thermals’ be pulled down.

“Makes sense, don’t often hear of much attacks against tourists in Kashmir + repetition of such ads can create prejudice in people’s mind that tourists get mugged in kashmir,” wrote a Twitter user Yogesh while calling for the ad, which has been shot on the banks of Dal lake in Srinagar, to be removed.

“This ad script is too offensive for people of kashmir. This projects and sets a wrong paradigm among masses. Kashmir has been a no 1 safe destination for tourists across the globe,” wrote another user, Muzamil Maqbool.

Activist Shehla Rashid said the ad portrayed Kashmiris as thieves. “@DollarBigboss@ManishPaul03 this ad portrays Kashmiris as thieves. Kashmir has the lowest crime rate toward tourists and is comparable to European countries in terms of safety. Also, we have our own thermals brand ‘Ooshin’ Thanks @drmalikadil for flagging this tone-deaf ad,” she tweeted.

Another user, Faysal Mir wrote: “Don’t enact anything for a few bucks, Mr Manish Paul. Kashmir is well known for warm hospitality. Get your facts corrected!”