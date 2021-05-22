Kashmir, Today's Paper
KNO
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 12:37 AM

Two 1000 Lpm oxygen-generating units made operational at SMHS

KNO
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 12:37 AM
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

After successful installation and trail, the authorities from Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) Saturday made two oxygen generation units fully operational at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Two new pressure swing adsorption oxygen-generating plants of 1000 Lpm were installed at SMHS hospital, officials said.

Trending News
Representational Image [Source: Pixabay]

Police arrests stabber within 24 hours in Baramulla

GK File Photo

Illicit timber seized in Kangan; 1 arrested

Greater Kashmir

Paramedics team visits Youth Hostel Wazirbagh

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

Awaam Ki Awaaz | Crown India Raj Gas Oxygen filling station thanks LG for recognition

One oxygen unit of 1000 Lpm has been connected to the wards and the other unit would be connected later, an MED official said.

He said that after successful installation and trail of the two 1000 Lpm oxygen-generating units, Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen-generating plants were made functional at SMHS hospital, adding that with the addition of the two more Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants at SMHS hospital, the total availability of the oxygen at the hospital had reached 5600 Lpm.

Related News