Two 1000 Lpm oxygen-generating units made operational at SMHS

After successful installation and trail, the authorities from Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) Saturday made two oxygen generation units fully operational at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar.

Two new pressure swing adsorption oxygen-generating plants of 1000 Lpm were installed at SMHS hospital, officials said.

One oxygen unit of 1000 Lpm has been connected to the wards and the other unit would be connected later, an MED official said.

He said that after successful installation and trail of the two 1000 Lpm oxygen-generating units, Pressure Swing Adsorption oxygen-generating plants were made functional at SMHS hospital, adding that with the addition of the two more Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generating plants at SMHS hospital, the total availability of the oxygen at the hospital had reached 5600 Lpm.