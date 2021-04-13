Kashmir, Latest News
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara ,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 12:59 PM

Two Al Badr militants, 3 OGWs held with arms and ammunition in Handwara: police

The SP said the arrested militants were planning to attack security forces, sarpanchs and panchs.
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara ,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 12:59 PM
Photo Courtesy: @HandwaraP/Twitter
Photo Courtesy: @HandwaraP/Twitter

Two militants and three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) affiliated with Al Badr militant outfit were arrested in Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, police said.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) Handwara, Sandeep Gupta identified the three OGWs as Mohammad Yaseen Rather son of Mohammad Akbar, Showkat Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaullah Ganie and Ghulam Nabi Rather son of Wali Mohammad, all residents of Village Kachloo Qaziabad.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Director Horticulture Kashmir condoles demise of Navin Choudhary's father

Apni Party is voice of people of J&K: Altaf Bukhari

APSCC hopes Baisakhi brings peace in J&K

The motorcycle borne trio was held on a specific tipoff by Police, Army and CRPF at a naka at Kachloo crossing on Baramulla-Handwara highway, Gupta said.

They tried to escape from the spot, but were apprehended by the search party, he said adding upon personal checking, arms and ammunitions and a letter pad of Al Badr militant outfit were recovered from their possession.

The SP said that upon the trio’s disclosure, two Al Badr militants whom he identified as Saleem Yousuf Rather son of Mohammad Yousuf Rather and Iqhlaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Imtiyaz Ahmad, both residents of Watergam, too were held by Police along with 21RR during a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Baderkali.

Latest News
Photo Courtesy: @sputnikvaccine/Twitter

Dr Reddy's Laboratories gets authorization for Sputnik V in India

Representational Photo

Director Horticulture Kashmir condoles demise of Navin Choudhary's father

Representational Image

Truck driver dies of suspected heart attack on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Representational Image

Global COVID-19 tally tops 136.4mn

The duo is said to have recently joined the militant ranks and were operating in Handwara area, Gupta said.

The SP termed the arrest of militants a “big achievement because they were planning to attack security forces, sarpanchs and panchs”.

Tagged in , , ,
Related News