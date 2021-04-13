Two Al Badr militants, 3 OGWs held with arms and ammunition in Handwara: police

Two militants and three Over Ground Workers (OGWs) affiliated with Al Badr militant outfit were arrested in Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Monday, police said.

Addressing a press conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) Handwara, Sandeep Gupta identified the three OGWs as Mohammad Yaseen Rather son of Mohammad Akbar, Showkat Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaullah Ganie and Ghulam Nabi Rather son of Wali Mohammad, all residents of Village Kachloo Qaziabad.

The motorcycle borne trio was held on a specific tipoff by Police, Army and CRPF at a naka at Kachloo crossing on Baramulla-Handwara highway, Gupta said.

They tried to escape from the spot, but were apprehended by the search party, he said adding upon personal checking, arms and ammunitions and a letter pad of Al Badr militant outfit were recovered from their possession.

The SP said that upon the trio’s disclosure, two Al Badr militants whom he identified as Saleem Yousuf Rather son of Mohammad Yousuf Rather and Iqhlaq Ahmad Sheikh son of Imtiyaz Ahmad, both residents of Watergam, too were held by Police along with 21RR during a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Baderkali.

The duo is said to have recently joined the militant ranks and were operating in Handwara area, Gupta said.

The SP termed the arrest of militants a “big achievement because they were planning to attack security forces, sarpanchs and panchs”.