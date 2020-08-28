Two Al-Badr militants killed in Shopian gunfight, operation on

Two Al- Badr militants were killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in Kiloora area of South Kashmir’s Shopian on Friday.

Official sources told news agency GNS that two militants have been killed, whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

Sources further said that an exchange of fire took place in an orchard of Kiloora Village.

Earlier, According to the reports reaching GNS, a joint team of Police, Army’s 44RR and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Kiloora.

As the joint team encircled the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.