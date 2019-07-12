Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 12:28 PM

Two Amarnath pilgrims die near cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas

GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 12, 2019, 12:28 PM

Two Amarnath pilgrims died near the cave shrine in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, reports quoting officials said on Friday.

According to a news agency, Shrikanth Doshi (65), a resident of Gujarat, died on traditional Pahalgam cave shrine track at Sheshnag. The cause of his death is being ascertained, the report quoted an official as having said.

Trending News

Kashmir can only be resolved by dialogue: Farooq

Summer vacations in schools from July 15

High Court seeks info on implementation of drug policy

Governor reviews Yatra arrangements at Nunwan Base Camp

Another pilgrim, identified as Sheshi Kumar Bushan (55), a resident of Jharkhand, died in sleep during a halt after having darshan of the ice stalagmite. The cause of his death is being ascertained, said the official, according to the report.

Tagged in ,
Related News