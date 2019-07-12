Two Amarnath pilgrims die near cave shrine in Kashmir Himalayas

Two Amarnath pilgrims died near the cave shrine in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir, reports quoting officials said on Friday.

According to a news agency, Shrikanth Doshi (65), a resident of Gujarat, died on traditional Pahalgam cave shrine track at Sheshnag. The cause of his death is being ascertained, the report quoted an official as having said.

Another pilgrim, identified as Sheshi Kumar Bushan (55), a resident of Jharkhand, died in sleep during a halt after having darshan of the ice stalagmite. The cause of his death is being ascertained, said the official, according to the report.