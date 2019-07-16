Two arrested over killing of Baramulla shopkeeper

Police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the last month’s killing of a shopkeeper in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police officer told news agency GNS that Aquib Bashir and Auqib Shalla of Chesti Colony Baramulla were arrested recently and one pistol was recovered by a team of 46RR, SOG and CRPF on their disclosure from an orchard in their native village.

The duo was involved in the killing of the civilian Sameer Ahmad Ahanger (25) on June 30, he claimed.

The officer claimed that the duo confessed to the crime during interrogation at the JIC where they were shifted soon after the arrest.

Sameer, a shopkeeper by profession was shot at on June 30 at old Town and he succumbed on the next day.