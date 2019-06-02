Kashmir
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian ,
UPDATED: June 3, 2019, 4:38 AM

Two bodies recovered after brief shootout in south Kashmir's Shopian

Identity being ascertained, says police
Army soldier killed, another injured in Tral militant attack

Two bodies were recovered from the site of a shootout between suspected militants and the security forces at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district late Sunday night, officials said.

A police official said that militants travelling in a vehicle bearing registration number JKO3E0397 jumped a check post set up by the army men of 44 RR in Moolu Chitragam village and opened fire on the soldiers. 

“The fire was immediately returned,leading to a brief shootout,” said the official.

He said two bodies were recovered from the site during searches in the area.

“It is not clear yet if both of them were militants as their identity is being ascertained,” added the official.

The bodies,according to the official, were taken to the District Police Lines, Shopian.

Another police official said the check post was set up following the specific inputs about the movement of militants in the area.

